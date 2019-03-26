NEMA Distributes Relief, Empowerment Items To 785 Flood Victims In Ogun

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to 785 residents of Ogun State who were affected by flash floods on July 13, 2018.

At a ceremony in the state capital, Abeokuta, beneficiaries were also presented with empowerment materials such as sewing machines, pumping machines, grinding machines, hair dryers to boost their means of livelihood.

They commended the Federal Government for the initiative which they believe will reduce their sufferings.

According to the spokesperson for the agency in the Southwest region, Ibrahim Farinloye, the initiative is the third phase of the government’s Joint Direct Distribution Of Livelihood Restoration Materials to persons affected by the flooding last year.

The development comes nearly a week after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the sum of N27.4 billion as intervention funds for victims of floods, conflicts, and insecurity across the nation.

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who is also Vice Chairman of the National Food Security Council had disclosed this to journalists last Wednesday.

Bagudu noted that 69, 872 persons will benefit from over N8 billion earmarked for the victims of conflict and insecurity, while N18 billion was specifically earmarked for flood victims across 14 states.

Among the worst hit were Niger, Kogi, Delta and Anambra states – a situation which led the Federal Government to declare flooding a national disaster in the four states while eight others were placed on watch list.