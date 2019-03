Super Eagles of Nigeria started their preparations for the 2019 African Cup of Nations tournament with a 1-0 win over the pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday.

The only goal of the game came at the first minute of the game by Paul Onuachu.

READ ALSO: AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Ighalo Tops Goal Scorers Chart

The team showed more confidence in the game, after a 3-1 win against Seychelles on Friday.