PDP Congratulates Bauchi, Benue, Sokoto Governors-Elect

The PDP has congratulated its candidates who won the governorship election held in Bauchi, Benue, and Sokoto States.

The party said this in a series of tweets on Tuesday after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the PDP members as the winners in the three states.

The PDP also thanked its supporters and the people of the states for what it described as “making the right choice” after the supplementary elections held in those states.

In Sokoto, Governor Aminu Tambuwal was re-elected for a second term after polling a total of 512,002 votes to defeat Mr Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 511,660 votes.

Governor Samuel Ortom was also returned elected for a second term in Benue State after he got 434,473 votes to beat APC’s Emmanuel Jime who had 345,155 votes.

Senator Bala Mohammed, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, defeated the incumbent Governor Mohammed Abubakar in Bauchi State after polling a total of 515,113 votes ahead of the governor who got 500,625 votes.

I congratulate Governor-Elect @SenBalaMohammed, who by the stunning upset he pulled in Bauchi, has shown that he is truly a man of the people. I am convinced the next 4 years will also show that he is a man for the people. -AA #BauchiDecides pic.twitter.com/fWkEpUd91R — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 26, 2019