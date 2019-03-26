Senate Presidency: ‘I Consulted With Buhari, Tinubu’, Ndume Insists

Senator Ali Ndume of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has insisted that he would challenge the decision of the party in choosing Ahmad Lawan to be the next Senate President.

Ndume who addressed journalists in Abuja claimed that he had received an endorsement from President Muhammadu Buhari and National Leader, Bola Tinubu, to become the next leader of the ninth Senate.

His reaction is coming shortly after the APC leadership endorsed Ahmad Lawan to be the next Senate president.

“The Senate should be what it is supposed to be, an institution that clearly, by the constitution is supposed to be independent. What I feel pained most about is that even in your own community, you do not impose a leader on children around your compound; they normally have a natural way of choosing a leader.”

The lawmaker claimed that the position of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is not in conformity with the wish of the president, and vowed to go ahead with his ambition.

“What Adams Oshiomhole did by insisting that Ahmad Lawan should be our next Senate President, I don’t believe that is truly the position of Mr. President; Because, let me add, before I went into this contest, I consulted with Mr. President and he gave me the go-ahead, I consulted with Tinubu, he gave me the go-ahead. That was even immediately after the primaries, before my election.”