We Will Review Minimum Wage Implementation Report ‘Expeditiously’ – Buhari

The President has said that his administration would give urgent attention to the report of the Presidential Technical Advisory Committee on the Implementation of the National Minimum Wage (PTAC).

He made the pledge on Monday when he received the report of the committee led by an economist and businessman, Mr Bismarck Rewane, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“We will review this report expeditiously,” President Muhammadu Buhari assured the members of the committee.

He added, “In the process, we may need to engage with some members of your committee. I, therefore, implore you to make your services available whenever we may call on you.”

President Buhari recalled that he inaugurated the committee on January 9, 2019, with a mandate to advise the government on how best to fund, in a sustained manner, the additional costs of implementing the imminent increase in the minimum wage.

He also noted that the committee was to give advice on the consequential increases in salaries and allowances for other employees, without worsening the already difficult fiscal condition and without adversely impacting the nation’s development goals as set out in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The Committee was also required to propose a work plan and modalities for implementation of the salary increase.

It comprised experienced economists and administrators from the private sector, relevant officials in the government, as well as a representative of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

“I am very pleased that the committee took on this important national assignment with all seriousness,” the President said.

“Let me thank the chairman, Mr Bismarck Rewane, and all the committee members most sincerely for your patriotism, hard work, commitment and sacrifices.

“I understand that you have worked tirelessly to ensure that you deliver the report before we receive the Minimum Wage Bill from the National Assembly,” he added.

President Buhari thanked the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma, for coordinating the work of the committee.

He also commended the Budget Office of the Federation; the National Incomes, Salaries and Wages Commission; the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation; and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), among others for providing strong support to the committee in the course of the assignment.