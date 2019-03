Ten people were killed along with two suicide bombers in a coordinated attack late Tuesday by Boko Haram jihadists on a town in eastern Niger, the local mayor said.

“Two female suicide bombers blew themselves up and gunmen then attacked civilians,” the mayor of the town of N’Guigmi, Abba Kaya Issa, told AFP on Wednesday.

“We have a provisional toll of 10 dead plus the two suicide bombers,” he said, blaming “Boko Haram elements” for the assault.

AFP