Asiwaju At 67: Buhari Describes Tinubu As A Strong Pillar Of Nigerian Democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 67th birthday, March 29th, 2019, describing him as one of the strong pillars of Nigeria’s democracy.

President Buhari joined the APC family in celebrating the Asiwaju of Lagos, who is also the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom in Niger State, for his “selflessness in serving his country, and making life better for many”.

The President in a statement by his aide, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday recalled some of the sacrifices of the party chieftain to include “standing up against injustice in 1993 when the June 12 elections were annulled, which led to his going on political exile for many years, and a protracted legal battle with the Federal Government when funds for Lagos were withheld”.

President Buhari noted that Asiwaju’s uncompromising posture in the face of injustice and refusal to follow the path of least resistance for personal gains stand him out today as a rare breed and one of the cornerstones of Nigeria’s democracy, “especially with his track record of persistence, consistency and effective leadership”.

President Buhari commended Tinubu for what he termed “a visionary and inclusive leadership style that the Asiwaju provided for the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria for eight years, laying the foundation for a modern and technologically driven city, and ensuring that every successive leader in the state sticks with the masterplan of a greater Lagos”.

The President rejoiced with family members, friends, political and business associates of the Jagaban on his “auspicious milestone”, which the president noted is further brightened with the many successes recorded at the recently concluded polls “by his strong leadership”.

President Buhari says he believes the best years of the APC National Leader are still ahead, and prayed that thAlmightyty God will grant him longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the country “he loves so much”.