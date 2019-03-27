Theresa May Says She Will Resign Before ‘Next Phase’ Of Brexit Negotiations – British MP

Updated March 27, 2019
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament’s Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) 
HO / PRU / AFP

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday told Conservative MPs she would step down before the “next phase” of Brexit negotiations, without giving further details on when that might be, an MP at the meeting told reporters.

May said “she would not remain in post for the next phase of the negotiations,” James Cartlidge said as he left the meeting in parliament.

 



