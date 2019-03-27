Cardi B’s ‘Dirty Past’ Sparks Controversy On Social Media

Popular American rapper, singer and songwriter, Cardi B, is currently trending on Social Media following a video which resurfaced online.

In the InsaLive video, which the singer says was done three years ago, she had admitted to drugging and robbing men as a means of survival.

While she admits she isn’t proud of that ‘dirty past’ and no longer tows that path, she has been called out by critics in the wake of similar cases involving other celebrities.

“All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future,” the mother of one said.

Many have likened her situation to that of R. Kelly and Bill Cosby who have been accused of sexual assault and some have even asked that a case be taken up against her as with the two celebrities.

“Is there any chance at all that a man could admit to drugging and robbing women and still keep his career?” a Twitter user asked as questions of equality are also being raised.

Some fans, have, however, argued that while her actions were indeed criminal, she no longer tows the path and she can’t be compared to other celebrities who allegedly committed the crimes despite their status and privilege.

Below are some of the comments.

Oh my God , Cardi B is the female version of Bill Cosby! #SurvivingCardiB — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) March 27, 2019

Feminist twitter: Bill Cosby deserves jail.. He has no respect for women. *Cardi B does similar*

Feminist twitter: It was a thing in the past. People change.. Funny lot — Ayigbe Borla Bird 🇬🇭 (@Mr_Ceyram) March 27, 2019

How Cardi b fans look trying to defend her while Bill Cosby in jail for the same thing #SurvivingCardiB pic.twitter.com/9TAbheK3GB — hayze 😷💹 (@hayze_music) March 27, 2019

Seeing people comparing Cardi to Bill Cosby. That’s some bullshit. Cosby was a man of immense privilege and power. He used that power to rape women. Cardi was just trying to get by. It’s still criminal, but the crimes committed by these two people aren’t in the same ballpark. https://t.co/nVmJC3jLYs — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) March 27, 2019

I’m wondering why this “people change” line wasn’t used during the RKelly and Bill Cosby episodes… Now it’s Cardi B and suddenly PeOPle ChAnGe… Welldone guys. Welldone — Brown Sugar🍫🍫🍫 (@yettyclassy) March 27, 2019

Bill Cosby drugged and raped women. R Kelly is a pedophile. Cardi B drugs men however and y’all like yassss queen. How fucked up is that? #SurvivingCardiB — John Smith (@JS_717) March 27, 2019

Imagine if Chris Brown had made a video saying he used to drug and rob women. But wait…it’s Cardi B, za best female rapper who had to do these things to survive. Now it’s in her past so you can’t blame her. Move on. pic.twitter.com/fDiAOa5DKY — Umeh and 99 others (@UMEHoma) March 27, 2019