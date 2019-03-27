Cardi B’s ‘Dirty Past’ Sparks Controversy On Social Media

This January 25, 2018 file photo shows Cardi B attending the Warner Music Group’s annual Grammy celebration in association with V magazine in New York. Cardi B, who has quickly risen to become one of the most prominent women in hip-hop, has become a mother, announcing Wednesday, July 11, 2018 the birth of daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.
Popular American rapper, singer and songwriter, Cardi B, is currently trending on Social Media following a video which resurfaced online.

In the InsaLive video, which the singer says was done three years ago, she had admitted to drugging and robbing men as a means of survival.

While she admits she isn’t proud of that ‘dirty past’ and no longer tows that path, she has been called out by critics in the wake of similar cases involving other celebrities.

“All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future,” the mother of one said.

 

 

Many have likened her situation to that of R. Kelly and Bill Cosby who have been accused of sexual assault and some have even asked that a case be taken up against her as with the two celebrities.

“Is there any chance at all that a man could admit to drugging and robbing women and still keep his career?” a Twitter user asked as questions of equality are also being raised.

Some fans, have, however, argued that while her actions were indeed criminal, she no longer tows the path and she can’t be compared to other celebrities who allegedly committed the crimes despite their status and privilege.

 

