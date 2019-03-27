Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Chairman Of Nigeria Bar Association Taraba Chapter

The Immediate past chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association Taraba state chapter Mr. Joel Daniel has been kidnapped.

He was kidnapped in the early hours of today by unknown gunmen who made their way to his house at Mayo Dasa area of Jalingo firing gun bullets into the air to scare people.

A member of his family, ThankGod Andetarang who spoke off air to Channels Television said his abduction is really a devastating one and pray God to touch the heart of his abductors to release him for the sake of his family and the entire Bar, Taraba state chapter.