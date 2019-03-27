INEC Issues Certificate Of Return To Emeka Ihedioha, 27 Lawmakers In Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission has issued a Certificate of Return to the Imo State Governor-Elect, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, his deputy, Gerald Irona and 27 members of the House of Assembly in the state.

After receiving his certificate, Ihedioha promised to run an all-inclusive government that will lead to cooperation between all the arms of government.

According to him, people of the state will have a course to smile during his administration with local government given the needed support.

“I want to assure you that under our watch, we shall have a responsible government and under our watch, democracy shall be practised as enshrined in the constitution of our Republic.

“Under our watch, we shall observe independence and respect for the legislative arm of government. At the same time, the judicial arm of government will work closely with us to ensure justice dispensation as enshrined in the constitution,” he stated.