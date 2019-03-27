INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Governor-Elect, State Assembly Members In Niger

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has presented Certificate of Return to the Governor-elect, Abubakar Bello, and members of the State Assembly.

The event was held at the Justice Idris Legbo International Conference Centre, Minna.

According to INEC, Certificate of Return will not be issued to individuals who have been found wanting in the last election for compelling returning officers to announce results under duress.

