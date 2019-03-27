INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Governors–Elect

Updated March 27, 2019

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has issued Certificate of Return to some governors and State House of Assembly members elect.

They governors include Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Abubakar Bello of Niger State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly also received their Certificates of Return.

At a ceremony in Maiduguri the Borno state capital, governor-elect, professor Zullum promised to address the root causes of the Boko Haram insurgency.

In Niger State, the governor-elect called on his opponents in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join hands with him in developing the state.

Meanwhile, during the presentation, INEC said that it will not issue Certificates of Return to individuals who have been found to have compelled returning officers in the last election to announce results under duress.



