Olu Falae Charges Oyo Governor-Elect On Good Governance

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Olu Falae has charged the Oyo State Governor-Elect, Mr. Seyi Makinde on good governance.

On his visit to Makinde on Tuesday in the Ibadan area of the state, Falae advised the newly-elected governor to reset the template instituted by late Obafemi Awolowo in the southwest.

Falae, who is the national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) said only a determined and focused person can help reposition the region based on good governance.

“Since the demise of Obafemi Awolowo, we have not had a governor to set a new template, the template Obafemi Awolowo Set in his 9 years of government as the Premier of Western Nigeria.

“We need to reinvent that template so that we will be more in accordance with the challenges and priorities of today, and I have no doubt whatsoever that Engineer Seyi Makinde by the grace of God is the man chosen by providence to set that for the Yoruba race,” he stated.

The elder statesman also commended Makinde over what he described as his courageous and resilient spirit over the years by remaining focus after suffering setbacks in his political career.

He advised those who are still aspiring to go into politics not to give up, adding that “Seyi never gave up, he will go back to the drawing board, come to Akure and seek for advice on how to go about his next step. Today God has crowned his efforts.”

In his response, Makinde appreciated the elder statesman for the visit and support extended to him so far.

He reiterated his commitment for regional integration, adding what is needed for Nigeria to be lifted economically and socially is the restoration of the Yoruba race.

He also stated his resolve to consult the elder statesman, imploring him that whenever they are passing through Oyo state “see us and we will host you as you give us your advice on how to move the state forward.”