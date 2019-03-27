Senate Presidency: If They Don’t Handle It Well, I Will Also Contest – Kalu

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Reactions have continued to trail the decision of the All Progressives Congress to endorse Ahmed Lawan to become Senate President, with former Abia State Governor, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, urging the party to ensure justice is done.

According to him, if the party fails to ensure justice is done, he would go ahead and run for Senate President.

“If they don’t handle it well, I will also contest for the Senate President on the floor of the house,” he told journalists at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said it was only fair that the position is retained in the South-East, while also explaining that he was qualified for the position, having been a former member of the Federal House of Representatives from 1991 to 1993 and also a two-time governor.

“I will join the race because it will be a shopping matter and I can shop more than any other person they are putting there. I have the capacity and the capability to shop; because the whole thing will be shopping on the floor of the house.

“I have the capacity of lobbying. I am well known in the East, West, and North. And if the party continues this way, I will run for the Senate Presidency; if justice is not done to say, ‘South East, bring the Deputy Senate President’. I will change my mind because the time is still long”.

His comments come hours after the APC reiterated its decision to accept Ahmed Lawan as the next Senate President.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the decision was based on wide consultations with the President and other leaders of the party.

He also noted that the APC has ranking Senators from all zones of the country eminently qualified to contest the position, but only one of them can be Senate President.

Another senator and member of the party, Ali Ndume had on Tuesday insisted that he would challenge the decision.

Ndume who was addressing journalists in Abuja claimed that he had received an endorsement from President Muhammadu Buhari and National Leader, Bola Tinubu, to become the next leader of the ninth Senate.