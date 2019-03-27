Two Killed, 38 Houses Razed In Nasarawa Ethnic Clash

Two persons were killed and 38 houses razed in an ethnic clash in Andaha community, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Following the attack, residents of three villages were forced to flee their homes for fear of a reprisal attack after suspected Fulani herders assaulted a 19-year-old Mada girl to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Samaila Usman, Confirmed the development to Channels Television in a telephone interview.

According to him, the incident occurred when some Mada girls where returning home from a wedding ceremony at Katanza.

He explained that some Fulani herders accosted them, raped one Joy Danlami and beat her severely, thereby leading to her death at the general hospital in Akwanga.

“Some suspected Fulani herders attacked some girls, in the process, they raped a girl called Joy Danlami, after the rape they beat her up.

“Her relatives took her to the general hospital in Akwanga and unfortunately she died at the hospital. Then Mada youths mobilised themselves and went to a Fulani Camp, they killed one person in the camp, set it ablaze resulting in the death of five sheep.

“Later on, in the reprisal attack, Fulani people mobilised themselves in large and attacked Nidam and Maite, burning several houses,” he said.

Residents of the three villages of Nidam, Maite and Katanza, all in Andaha community have lived happily as neighbours for decades but now are in disarray.

Residents lament as their houses and food items worth millions of naira destroyed and many of them displaced.

Thomas Maikyau, a resident of Nidam expressed displeasure while speaking to Channels Television.

He, however, called on the government to grant them assistance, while addressing the issue to avoid further loss of lives and properties.