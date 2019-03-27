We Believe Oyetola Will Not Drag His Integrity To The Mud – Osun PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has advised Governor Gboyega Oyetola not to appeal the judgment of the election tribunal that sacked him.

According to a statement by the PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi, the party says it believes the governor will not want his integrity to be dragged to the mud.

“By accepting the option of not appealing the judgment, Oyetola would be seen as a hero, the development that may offer him an even bigger political opportunity in the future,” the statement read in part.

The PDP spokesperson also charged the governor not to succumb to the pressure from people who want to use him to have continued access to Osun’s treasury.

Reacting to the judgment of the State Governorship Election Tribunal that declared its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, winner of the poll, the party commended the judiciary for standing for the truth.

It, however, warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state against further disrespect for the judiciary and the nation’s constitution by attempting to circumvent the course of justice.

PDP noted that the election that produced Oyetola as the winner of the September 2018 governorship election in the state was marred by irregularities.

“The whole world as represented by International observers knew how INEC and security agencies colluded with the APC to rig the poll including the rerun and we knew it would not stand.

“Oyetola should remember that he will continue to bear the moral burden of sitting on another man’s mandate, he should remember that history will continue to recall him as a beneficiary of a stolen mandate.”

“But the judgment delivered at the Tribunal presently offers him a rare chance to restitute and tow the part of honour as we are aware that INEC is unwilling to appeal the unambiguous conclusion of the judges” Odeyemi added.