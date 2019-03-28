BREAKING: Court Revokes Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail, Orders His Re-Arrest

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the re-arrest of the self-proclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Binta Nyako gave the order in a ruling on Thursday after revoking the bail granted to the IPOB leader.

She explained that the court gave the order because Mr Kanu had failed to appear in court after his bail was granted in April 2017.

The judge also ordered that trial would continue in the absence of the IPOB leader and directed that a bench warrant be issued for his arrest.

She ruled that the trial must continue one way or another and directed that a fresh date for the continuation be given by parties so that the matter would continue in Kanu’s absence.

Justice Nyako, thereafter, adjourned the case till June 18.

She gave the orders while ruling on an application filed before the court by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Magaji Labaran.

Mr Labaran had urged the court to try Kanu in absentia in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act since he has failed to make himself available for trial.

He also asked the court to revoke the bail granted to the IPOB leader for failing to comply with his bail conditions which included making himself available for trial.