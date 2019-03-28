BREAKING: Court Upholds Fayemi’s Election, Dismisses PDP’s Appeal

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed the election of Mr Kayode Fayemi as Governor of Ekiti State.

A three-man panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Stephen Adah, in a judgment delivered this evening dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Olusola Eleka and the PDP for lacking in merit.

The tribunal in the judgment resolved all 7 issues raised by the appellants in favour of the respondents.

Respondents in the Appeal are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Fayemi.

In dismissing the appeal Justice Adah described it as “unmeritorious”, and thereafter affirmed the July 28, 2019 judgment of the Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which had upheld Fayemi’s victory at the poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Fayemi and his party, the All Progressives Congress polled a total of 197,459 votes to defeated Eleka and the PDP who placed second with 178,121 votes in the July 14, 2018 election.

Dissatisfied with the announcement Mr. Emeka and his party approached the Ekiti state election tribunal which dismissed the petition.