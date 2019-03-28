Buhari Launches Micro Pension Plan, Assures Pensioners Of Regular Payment

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the Micro Pension Plan and assured Pensioners of regular payment of their entitlements.

The President on Thursday assured Nigerians that the Federal Government remains committed to pension payment despite the lean resources of government.

He stated this during the launch of a micro pension plan at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He noted that the initiative is part of plans to ensure that hardworking Nigerians live in dignity and retire without fear.

The President also encouraged traders, unions, non- governmental organizations and other stakeholders in the informal sector of the nation’s economy to join hands with the government to enlighten their members of the benefits of the micro pension plan.