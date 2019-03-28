El-Rufai Receives Certificate Of Return, Promises To Rebuild Kaduna

March 28, 2019
File photo

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna State has presented the Certificate of Return to Governor Nasiru El-Rufai.

INEC also issued out certificates to his deputy, Mrs Hadiza Balarabe and other newly-elected members of the state House of Assembly.

In his remark, El-Rufai  promised  that his administration will ensure that  all ongoing projects initiated in the first tenure are completed.

The governor also pledged to embark on other projects that would impact on the lives of the the people positively.

Similarly, the Senator-Elect for Kaduna North Senatorial zone, Suleiman Abdu-kwari , decried the large number of registered political parties.

He also regretted the delay in the conclusion of elections, blaming it on the existing political parties.

Reacting, INEC National Commissioner, Professor Antonia Okoosi- Simbine, said that the desperation of politicians and their supporters are largely responsible for the increasing cases of inconclusive elections in the country.



