Fairness Is Key To Ending The Killings In Nigeria – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has said that only fairness to people of all faiths and tribes can bring an end to the mindless killings in Nigeria.

Shehu Sani made this assertion via twitter, in Reacting to a statement by Professor Yemi Osinbajo in which the Vice President stated that President Buhari has no theocratic agenda.

Sani said, “It’s reassuring to hear from the VP that the President has no theocratic agenda.But what is of urgent importance now is for the FG & respective states to end the mindless killings in the name of religion or ethnicity.And the first step is fairness to people of all faiths.”

READ ALSO: Two Killed, 38 Houses Razed In Nasarawa Ethnic Clash

He is also weighed in on issues bordering on Nigerian polity and the electoral process, arguing that calling for unity after stealing other peoples’ mandate is a unfair.

“To perpetrate injustice,to undermine the basic principles of democracy and subvert free elections and call for unity,sportsmanship and statesmanship is to spray fragrances on heap of feaces.”

He went on to warn that ” for those whose trophy or plaque is caved out of the coffin of their victims, they will perpetually live in fear of their ghost”.