Guaido Rejects Regime Announcement Stripping Him Of Office In Venezuela

Updated March 28, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared acting president Juan Guaido 
Juan BARRETO / AFP

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized as interim president by the US and its allies, on Thursday rejected an announcement by the regime that he was barred from public office.

Guaido said the order, issued earlier Thursday by Auditor General Elvis Amoroso, was invalid.

“He is not auditor general… The legitimate congress is the only one with the power to designate an auditor general,” he said.



