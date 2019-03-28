Guaido Rejects Regime Announcement Stripping Him Of Office In Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized as interim president by the US and its allies, on Thursday rejected an announcement by the regime that he was barred from public office.

Guaido said the order, issued earlier Thursday by Auditor General Elvis Amoroso, was invalid.

READ ALSO: Maduro Regime Strips Guaido Of Public Office In Venezuela

“He is not auditor general… The legitimate congress is the only one with the power to designate an auditor general,” he said.