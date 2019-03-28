INEC Holds Governorship Supplementary Election In Adamawa

The governorship supplementary election is taking place today in Adamawa State, north-east Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced March 28, 2019, to conduct the poll via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The exercise will be conducted in 14 local government areas of the state, with a total of 40,988 registered voters.

The electorate will go to 44 polling units in 29 Registration Areas to take part in the exercise which is expected to start by 8am and end by 2pm.

Channels Television crew visited polling unit 004 in Ngurore ward of Yola South Local government Area where electoral officials arrived early.

However, security officials have yet to arrives at as 7:30 am.

The returning officer at the polling unit confirmed to Channels Television that they would start the process by 8:00 am.

The exercise will also hold in two other polling units in Ngurore ward.

Voting in progress in one of the polling units in Yola South LGA.

Although the turnout is still low, everything is calm and the process is going on smoothly.