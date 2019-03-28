LIVE: Osinbajo, APC Leaders Attend Bola Tinubu Colloquium In Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated March 28, 2019

Osinbajo, APC Leaders Attend Bola Tinubu Colloquium In Abuja

 

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are present at the ongoing Bola Tinubu Colloquium.

The annual event, which is the 11th in the series, is ongoing in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Other dignitaries at the event include APC state governors and members of the President’s cabinet, as well as traditional rulers among others.

Watch the video below:

See the photos below:



More on Politics

Senate Presidency: If They Don’t Handle It Well, I Will Also Contest – Kalu

PDP Says Its Senators, Reps Members Can Seek Any NASS Office

INEC Issues Certificate Of Return To Emeka Ihedioha, 27 Lawmakers In Imo

We Believe Oyetola Will Not Drag His Integrity To The Mud – Osun PDP

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV