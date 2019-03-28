LIVE: Osinbajo, APC Leaders Attend Bola Tinubu Colloquium In Abuja

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are present at the ongoing Bola Tinubu Colloquium.

The annual event, which is the 11th in the series, is ongoing in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Other dignitaries at the event include APC state governors and members of the President’s cabinet, as well as traditional rulers among others.

