Man Gets Death Sentence For Killing Ex-Deputy Governor’s Daughter

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the capital has sentenced one Seidu Adeyemi to death by hanging.

The defendant was sentenced for killing one Khadijat Oluboyo, the first daughter of a former deputy governor of the state, Mr Lasisi.

Adeyemi, a graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, was charged for killing Khadijat who was said to be his girlfriend on July 2, 2018.

He was said to have buried her inside his room at Oke-Aro area in the state capital.

Until her death, Khadijat was a final year student of Ondo State government-owned Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba, Akoko (AAUA).