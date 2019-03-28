Again, Osinbajo Blames Past Administration For Wasting Nigeria’s Resources

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has blamed the past administration for what he described as wasting Nigeria’s resources.

He criticised the past government for not achieving enough for Nigerians in the time when there was abundance in the country.

According to him, Nigeria’s main problem is not lack of ideas or projects but lack of integrity in leadership.

“Nigeria’s main problem is not the lack of ideas, project or programmes, it was most of the time especially with the leadership in the past, lack of integrity in leadership and corruption, which was the reason why we were finding it difficult to make any progress,” he said.

The Vice President stated this on Thursday during the 11th Bola Ahmed Colloquium.

He stressed that Nigeria earned $383bn which he said was the highest that the country had gotten in its history.

Professor Osinbajo was disappointed that despite the earning, the nation’s infrastructure has not witnessed any meaningful development.

He said, “We earned $383bn in four years – 2010-2014, the highest ever in the history of our country and yet, Lagos-Ibadan expressway not done, Lagos-Kano rail not done.

“We cannot point to a single infrastructure project that was completed in that duration, despite the high earnings including power.”

“A government coming after so many years of waste must be a government that emphasises fiscal prudent, integrity in public finance so that we manage the little resources we have, to achieve the maximum that can be achieved and that is what President Muhammadu Buhari is set out to do” the vice president added.

Professor Osinbajo further praised the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his birthday.

He said, “We do it (the colloquium) in celebration of a man who has spent the last 30 years of his life in creative public service.

“Right from the days of being Lagos governor, he provided clarity of thought and rare vision in all aspects of life.”

In attendance at the event were, Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode; Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello; Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari; Senator Remi Tinubu, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole among others.