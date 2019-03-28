Police Reinforce Stations, Armouries After Boko Haram Attack In Borno

The police authorities have asked the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in Biu Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State to fortify the police stations and armouries in their domain.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Damian Chukwu, gave the order on Thursday following a Boko Haram attack on a village in the local government.

The insurgents, operating in about 10 gun trucks, were said to have attacked a military base in Miringa village on Wednesday evening.

The police commissioner said the troops on the ground were overwhelmed as the terrorists fired sporadically for about one hour.

He added that casualty figures, as a result, have yet to be ascertained while the police had already launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the residents of Miringa village who fled during the incident have begun to return.

Sources around the area said the troops were able to repel the insurgents after a fierce gunfight.

The villagers had sent out distress calls at about 6:30 pm, alerting the security operatives of the invasion by the terrorists.

According to them, the insurgents carried out the attack at a time when Muslim faithful were observing the evening prayers and started shooting sporadically.

Miringa is a small town in Biu LGA of Borno, close to Buratai, the hometown of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.