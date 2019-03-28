Rivers Government Bans All Public Protests In The State

The Rivers State Government has banned all public protests in the state with immediate effect till further notice.

According to a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Okah, the government warned that security agencies have been directed to enforce the ban in the interest of public peace and order.

The ban comes on the heels of a peace march which held in state on Thursday.

The march was organised by Rivers Women from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, who in one voice called on the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) to conclude the collation process for the Governorship election in the state.

They asked the electoral umpire to declare Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike duly re-elected.

Also included in their request was a demand that the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Rivers State, Obo Effanga be allowed to conclude the Collation Process, since he conducted the 2019 General Elections.