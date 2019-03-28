Three Injured, Motorcycles Burnt As Tanker Explodes In Ekiti

Tragedy struck on Thursday in Ido-Osi Local Government area of Ekiti State after a fuel-laden tanker exploded.

Following the explosion, no fewer than three persons were injured, and some motorcycles burnt in a tanker.

Channels Television learnt that the accident happened along Ido-Ifaki highway as a result of brake failure.

The fuel tanker reportedly lost control spilling part of its content before going ablaze.

Officials of the state fire service brought the situation under control following their quick intervention.

Meanwhile, the injured victims have been conveyed to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Ido Ekiti where they are receiving treatment.