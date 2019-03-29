2019 Elections: INEC Was Grossly Biased Against APC, Oshiomhole Claims

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has said that INEC was grossly biased against the APC in the just concluded general elections.

In an interview with Maupe Ogun-Yusuf on Channels Television’s Hard Copy, Oshiomhole claimed that the INEC conducted the elections in a manner that put the ruling party at a disadvantage.

“I have huge reservations about the way INEC conducted this election. INEC bias against APC is so clear.

“INEC was biased even in the way it dealt with our primaries, INEC was biased in the way in which it selectively used the card readers or the non-use of card readers in some states where it suits them.”

He claimed that there were several instances on paper where INEC contradicted itself as to the way the elections were conducted.

Laying emphasis on the non-use of card readers in some areas, Oshiomhole claimed that in some states were the APC clearly won, the electoral umpire used the non-use of card readers to rig the party out.

Oshiomhole said he will never be in a position to defend INEC as to say that they were fair in executing the duty for which they were set up, with regards to the last general elections.