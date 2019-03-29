Abducted Ex-Taraba NBA Chairman Regains Freedom

A former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association in Taraba State, Joel Daniel, has been released by his abductors.

Mr Daniel was kidnapped in the early hours of Wednesday, March 27, 2019, by gunmen.

They were said to have made their way to his house located at Mayo Dasa area of Jalingo, firing gunshots into the air to scare away residents.

While it is unclear as to whether or not a ransom was paid to secure his release, one of his family members, Thankgod Andetarang confirmed the development to Channels Television.

According to him, Mr Daniel was released unhurt on Thursday evening.



