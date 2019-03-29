Abducted Wife Of Nasarawa Journalist, Others Regain Freedom

The wife of a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Nasarawa State, Mrs Yahanasu Abubakar, and three other women who were abducted have been released.

They were abducted on Wednesday after gunmen attacked their vehicle along the Gudi-Garaku road in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state while they were on their way to Lafia, the capital.

The gunmen said to be over 30, were said to have shot at the vehicle conveying the women from Keffi, where Yahanasu had gone to register for the Batch A Corps at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

They shot sporadically in the air few, metres from a police checkpoint and forcefully made away with the women.

While it is not yet clear if a ransom was paid to secure their release, the Chairman, NUJ Correspondent Chapel, Mr Suleiman Abubakar, confirmed the development to Channels Television.