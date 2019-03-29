Alleged $40m Fraud: Jonathan’s Cousin To Know Fate On May 27

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed May 27 to rule on the alleged $40 million fraud case against Mr Robert Azibaola, cousin to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba fixed the date at the resumed proceedings, a statement from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Friday.

The EFCC had charged Azibaola and his company, One Plus Holdings, with two counts bordering on money laundering, criminal breach of trust, and corruption.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Suspected Mastermind, Killer Of Magistrate Remi Ogu

They were alleged to have received $40 million from the Office of the former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd), without any contract agreement.

On June 7, 2016, the anti-graft agency charged Azibaola, his wife, Stella, and the company to court on an amended nine-count bordering on money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption.

They, however, pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, which subsequently resulted in the commencement of their trial.

The EFCC had through its counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, closed the case of the prosecution on January 23, 2017, calling 10 witnesses and tendering several documents.

The defence, on the other hand, filed a “no-case” submission on March 19, 2018.

Ruling on the application, Justice Dimgba had sustained two of the nine counts and held that there was no prima facie case established against Stella.

Subsequently, Azibaola and One Plus were ordered to open their defence on the remaining two counts, as Stella’s name was struck off the charge sheet.

He, thereafter, took to the dock to testify in his defence and denied the allegation that he diverted money to his personal use.

On February 6, 2019, Azibaola’s his defence team led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chris Uche, closed its defence after calling two witnesses, including Azibaola, and presented several documents.

At the resumed sitting on Friday, both parties adopted their final written addresses after which Justice Dimgba adjourned till May 27, 2019, for “judgement”.