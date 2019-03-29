Atiku, Saraki Congratulate Ahmadu Fintiri On Adamawa Election Victory

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Senate President Bukola Saraki have both congratulated the governor-elect of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Fintiri, a former acting governor of the state was declared winner of the election in the early hours of Friday after he secured 376,552 votes to defeat incumbent Governor Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 336,386 votes.

Atiku in a tweet congratulated him while stating that he was looking forward to working with him.

Congratulations to the man of our people, Governor-Elect Ahmadu Fintiri. The hope that our people in Adamawa repose in you is well placed and I look forward to working with you to make our state great again. -AA #AdamawaDecides pic.twitter.com/p2pQcczkKg — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 29, 2019

Saraki, on the other hand, wished him success on the new path.