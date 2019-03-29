BREAKING: PDP’s Fintiri Wins Adamawa Governorship Election

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Adamawa State governorship election, Ahmadu Fintiri, has been declared the winner of the poll.

Fintiri, a former acting governor of the state, secured 376,552 votes to defeat incumbent Governor Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 336,386 votes.

The vote margin between the PDP candidate and that of the APC is 40,166.

The PDP candidate was declared the winner by the Returning Officer for the election at 00:33 am on Friday morning, bringing to a conclusion a dramatic collation process.

Earlier, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the governorship poll inconclusive.

According to the Returning Officer, Professor Andrew Haruna, the margin of the lead of 32,476 between the PDP and the APC candidates was less than the 40,988 votes that were cancelled.

He explained that he was constrained to return a winner by such a situation and therefore declared the election inconclusive.

