BREAKING: Police Arrest Suspected Mastermind, Killer Of Magistrate Remi Ogu

The Imo State police command has arrested one Friday Nnaekezie from Oru west LGA of Imo state suspected to be the mastermind and killer of Late Magistrate Remi Ogu of Magistrate of Oru West Magistrate Court in Imo state.

Channels Television had earlier in November 2018, reported the Kidnap and murder of Magistrate Remi Ogu as well as a protest by the Imo State chapter of the NBA calling on the police hierarchy in the state to fish out the culprit.