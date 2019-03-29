Buhari Meets Religious Leaders, Vows To Strive For Peaceful Co-Existence In Nigeria

Channels Television  
Updated March 29, 2019

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Religious leaders of both the Christian and Muslim faith. 

The President received in audience the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as well as Imams and Senior Islamic Scholars from 36 States of Nigeria and FCT in State House on Friday, March 29.

President Buhari told the clerics that he will leave Nigeria better than he met it, assuring them that he will strive for peaceful co-existence in the country.

Below are photos from the clerics’ visit to the President today.



