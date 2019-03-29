Police Rescue 15 Travellers Kidnapped Along Owerri-Port Harcourt Expressway

15 travellers who were kidnapped along the Owerri-Port Harcourt Expressway have regained their freedom.

The spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed this to journalists on Friday.

According to him, the kidnappers intercepted the victims who were travelling on a bus from Bayelsa State and took them to a forest.

They were, however, rescued by police operatives in the Ohaji Divisional headquarters, after a fierce gun battle with the gunmen.\

Ikeokwu noted that patrols have now been intensified along the expressway to ensure that such incidents do not recur.



