Ronaldo ‘Risks Missing’ Champions League Quarter-Final First Leg – Allegri

Updated March 29, 2019
Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Sampdoria on December 29, 2018 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.
Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

 

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on Friday Cristiano Ronaldo is an injury doubt for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Ajax on April 10.

Ronaldo, a five-time European Cup winner, left the field with a thigh problem captaining Portugal in Monday’s draw against Serbia.

“He’s already started to move but he won’t return to training until he feels fit. There is a risk he’ll miss the first leg against Ajax,” Allegri said.

“We have to be careful because we’re in a tricky period of the season. Its better he misses one match and comes back when he’s 100 percent so there’s no risk of a repeat injury. It’s better to miss one match than two months,” Allegri added.

Serie A champions Juventus travel to Amsterdam before hosting the Dutch outfit on April 16 with the Italians looking for a first European title since 1996.

Juventus have virtually wrapped up the Scudetto crown for an eighth straight season as they hold a 15-point lead over second place Napoli with 10 games of the season to go and face lowly Empoli on Saturday.

AFP

 



