Senate Presidency: I Can’t Appoint Or Impose Anyone On The Senate – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole has said that contrary to claims in some quarters, he does not possess the power to chose who becomes the Senate President of the 9th National Assembly (NASS).

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made this statement on Friday while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Hard Copy.

He said all that he has done with regards to the issue of who becomes president of the 9th NASS, is to engage members of the National Assembly and members of the executive, in a bid to bring the two together to discuss questions of how the party can manage its huge majority in the parliament.

Oshiomhole said he stressed that he has no power to appoint or impose anyone on the Senate.

“Do I look like someone who can appoint and impose somebody on the Senate, even if I wished to?” Oshiomhole asked.

He said all he has is the power to “persuade, the power to negotiate and the power to point out what might go wrong” if the party does not organise itself as to obtain a process for electing leadership.

Oshiomhole also assured that each of the six geopolitical zones will have a principal officer in the Senate and a principal officer in the House of Representatives.

“What that Principal officer will be, has not been resolved, we are currently discussing the zoning,” he added.