Traditional Rulers Congratulate El-rufai On Re-election, Urge Him to Tackle Insecurity

Traditional Rulers from the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State have congratulated Nasir El-rufai on his re-election for a second term.

Led by the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, the traditional rulers who visited him at the Government House, also called on the governor to do more in tackling the security challenges confronting some parts of the state.

They described his re-election as a testimony of his impressive performance since his assumption into office in 2015, especially in the areas of infrastructure and human capital development.

Some others say his victory was designed by God and therefore, should not be challenged by anyone.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 11, declared El-rufai winner of the Kaduna State Governorship election held on March 9.

He was declared re-elected having polled 1, 045,427 votes, to defeat Isah Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored a total number 814,168 votes.

Ashiru has, however, vowed to challenge the result of the election in court on the grounds that it was marred by massive irregularities.