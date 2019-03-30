Boko Haram Attacks In Borno ‘Last Kicks Of A Dying Horse’ – Army

The Nigerian Army has reacted to the recent attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State, north-east Nigeria.

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Biu, described the attacks on communities in southern Borno as the last kicks of a dying horse.

He said this on Saturday shortly after returning from a weeklong tour of operational areas in the central and southern parts of the state.

The insurgents, said to have operated in about 10 gun trucks, attacked a military base in Miringa village in Biu Local Government Area (LGA) on Wednesday, forcing residents to flee.

While they were reported to have been repelled by troops, the Boko Haram fighters attacked Gatamwarwa ward in Chibok LGA barely 24 hours later.

Despite the pocket of attacks carried out by the terrorists recently in Borno, Brigadier General Biu insisted that the morale of the troops remained very high.

“Like we continue to say, it is the last kick of the dying horse for the few of them that are marauding but the good thing is we are following them, smoking them in their enclaves telling them there’s no hiding place,” he said.

The GOC added, “Yes! they will look for soft targets within the theatre but the most important thing is whatever they have got, we match them strength to strength; force to force and we have continued to check them out of those enclaves.

“We are quite in a hurry to finish up the business.”

According to the brigadier general, the troops have continued to “degrade the Boko Haram” while they are on the trail of fleeing insurgents.

He explained that the type of success recorded by the soldiers so far in the fight against insurgency was one that has made everyone happy, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

“The troop himself fighting to see a positive result is something that motivates him and he is always happy to record such feat,” Biu added.

He, however, dismissed the claims that the insurgents attempted to overrun Miringa and Gatamwarwa villages.

The villages both situated along fringes of the Sambisa forest were thrown into panic as the insurgents, in each of the attacks, came in large numbers shooting sporadically and burning houses.