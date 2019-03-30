Huddersfield Equal Record For Earliest Premier League Relegation

Huddersfield equalled the record for the earliest Premier League relegation after a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The defeat at Selhurst Park was their 24th defeat in 32 league games and Huddersfield are only the second club to be relegated from the Premier League in March after Derby went down with 11 points in 2008.

They survived just one day longer than Derby did in 2008 and equalled their unwanted Premier League record of relegation after 32 games.

Already destined for the drop, Jan Siewert’s side had their fate sealed due to their result and wins for Burnley and Southampton.

Luka Milivojevic’s 76th-minute penalty put Huddersfield behind after a foul on Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Patrick van Aanholt’s 88th-minute strike pushed the bedraggled Terriers back to the Championship.