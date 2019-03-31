Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ Hits $45 Million To Top N.American Ticket Sales

Updated March 31, 2019
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 11, 2019, US director Tim Burton arrives for the world premiere of Disney’s “Dumbo” at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood. 
Disney’s new live-action film “Dumbo” took flight over the weekend but didn’t quite make the expected altitude, taking in an estimated $45 million in North American theatres, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

Analysts expected the movie, Tim Burton’s live-action remake of the 1941 classic about a small elephant with huge and magical ears, to take in at least $50 million in its opening three-day weekend, according to Variety. The film had a $170 million production budget.

With a cast including Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Eva Green and Danny DeVito, “Dumbo” may yet catch on overseas, where it has taken in $71 million. The last Burton/Disney live-action collaboration, “Alice in Wonderland,” earned $1.02 billion worldwide.

“Dumbo” pushed last weekend’s box office leader, “Us,” down to second place but the Universal horror film still brought in a respectable $33.6 million. Written and directed by Jordan Peele, “Us” stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as a couple frighteningly confronted by their doppelgangers.

In the third spot was another Disney film, “Captain Marvel,” which had North American ticket sales of $20.5 million, pushing its cumulative worldwide total to just under $1 billion. Oscar winner Brie Larson stars as a former fighter pilot with superpowers.

Lionsgate’s “Five Feet Apart,” featuring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse as a pair of enamoured teens who must keep their distance as they deal with cystic fibrosis, came in fourth at $6.3 million.

Fifth place went to new release “Unplanned” from Christian production company Pure Flix, at $6.1 million — a shade over its $6 million production budget. Ashley Bratcher stars in the true story of a young Planned Parenthood employee who becomes an anti-abortion activist.

Rounding out the weekends top 10 were:

“Wonder Park” ($4.9 million)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” ($4.2 million)

“Hotel Mumbai” ($3.2 million)

“A Madea Family Funeral” ($2.7 million)

“The Beach Bum” ($1.8 million)

