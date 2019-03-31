PDP Files Petition Challenging March 9 Governorship Polls In Katsina

The Peoples Democratic Party in Katsina State and its candidate, Yakubu Lado have formally filed a petition before the election petitions tribunal challenging the conduct of the March 9 governorship election.

This is to beat the April 1, 2019 deadline for filing petitions before the election tribunal.

A member of the legal team and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Gordy Uche who led others to file the petition says, his clients are challenging the victory and educational qualifications of the governor-elect, Aminu Masari of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

He said that more expatriates are joining the team to solidify their grounds when the hearing commences.

Also, the Deputy Governorship candidate and state chairman of the party, Salisu Majigiri called on the party supporters to be law abiding, thereby urging them to pray for the party to emerge victoriously.

The PDP is challenging the conduct of the governorship elections with governor-elect Aminu Masari, of the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), as respondents before the tribunal headed by Justice Kereng.