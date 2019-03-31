Troops Kill Boko Haram Leader, 15 Others In Borno

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) over the weekend embarked on clearance operation in Kerenoa and adjourning areas, in the continuing escalation of offensive operations aimed at making islands and other settlements in Lake Chad untenable for Boko Haram Terrorists.

According to a statement by its spokesman, Colonel Timothy Antigha, the MNJTF said it made contact with Boko Haram Terrorists at Andakar Camp.

A firefight ensued at the camp, leading to the death of 16 jihadists including a Boko Haram commander.

“In the ensuing firefight, Malloum Moussa; Boko Haram Commander, along with 15 of his men were neutralized. 5 Gun Trucks were also destroyed,” Colonel Antigha stated.

He also noted that a woman whose relationship with the terrorists is yet to be determined was apprehended.

According to the military spokesman, information gathered has revealed that Malloum Moussa who had one eye was a high ranking Boko Haram Commander who had jurisdiction in the entire southern islands, including Daban Masara, Kirta Wulgo and Koleram.

Colonel Antigha noted that Moussa was notorious for imposing hefty levies on farmers, fishermen and cattle herders to fund Boko Haram terrorism and insurgency in the locality.