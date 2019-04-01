Boeing Must Do More Work On Proposed 737 Fix – US Regulator

Boeing needs to undertake additional work on its proposed fix to the 737 MAX before it can be submitted for US review, a Federal Aviation Administration official said Monday.

The FAA, signaling Boeing’s proposed changes to the anti-stall system after two deadly crashes are still not adequate, expects Boeing to submit the plan “over the coming weeks” following more work, an agency spokesman said.

“The FAA will not approve the software for installation until the agency is satisfied with the submission,” an agency spokesman said.