Buhari To Attend Senegalese President’s Inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to depart Abuja for Dakar, the capital of Senegal later today to attend the inauguration of President Macky Sall who will be sworn-in for a second term in office.

According to a statement released by Presidential spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari, who is the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be the special guest of honour at the ceremonies which will be attended by other African leaders at the Diamniadio exhibition centre on Tuesday.

“On the invitation of his host, President Buhari, who is ECOWAS Chairman, will be Special Guest of Honour at the ceremonies to be attended by other African leaders at the Diamniadio Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.”

President Buhari will be accompanied by governors Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi state, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa states.

Other government officials on the presidential entourage include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (retired); and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai.

The President is expected back in the country at the end of the inauguration ceremony.