Edo Govt Shuts Secondary Schools Over Alleged Cultism

The Edo State government has ordered the closure of two secondary schools in the state with immediate effect, Ihogbe College and Oba Akenzua II.

The acting governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, gave the order on Monday following a series of alleged cult clashes involving students from the schools.

He ordered the closure during an unscheduled visit to the schools, saying the state government took the decision after a series of consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Mr Shaibu, however, noted that students in JSS3 and SS3 would not be affected by the closure as they have to prepare for the forthcoming examinations.

Meanwhile, the acting governor met with parents of the students at the premises of one of the schools.

He explained that the schools would be closed a week early to allow a mentorship committee set up by the government to address the incessant clashes between the two adjoining schools.

According to him, the committee will come up with solutions to the lingering crises and produce a template that will ensure that the students imbibe acceptable social behaviours and good morals.

“what is key is that these students need serious moral rearmament. We have to refocus their minds towards education.” Shaibu said.